Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.09

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.18. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 26,372 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 million, a PE ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 1.51.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

