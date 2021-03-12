Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) Insider Acquires A$49,000.00 in Stock

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) insider Gary Comb bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,000.00 ($35,000.00).

Gary Comb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cyprium Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Gary Comb bought 200,000 shares of Cyprium Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,000.00 ($37,142.86).

Cyprium Metals Company Profile

Cyprium Metals Limited identifies, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper deposits. It owns a 80% interest in the Cue copper project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Arc Exploration Limited and changed its name to Cyprium Metals Limited in June 2019.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyprium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyprium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.