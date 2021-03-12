CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $8.25 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $534.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 38,065 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

