D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 3,457 Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 877.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VAW opened at $171.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $172.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.16.

Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.