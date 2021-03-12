D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,426,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,814,000 after acquiring an additional 63,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,191,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,538 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,085,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

