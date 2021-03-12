D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

