D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 203 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

