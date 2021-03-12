D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $407,000 Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of GOOD opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.89 million, a PE ratio of -73.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

