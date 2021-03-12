D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $447,000 Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TRN opened at $29.16 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -583.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

