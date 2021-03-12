D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

BIIB stock opened at $262.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.