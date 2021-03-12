D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17,582.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 512,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,723,000 after purchasing an additional 509,374 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 84.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 369,198 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,456,000 after purchasing an additional 150,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 210,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 140,432 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZPN opened at $149.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.83 and its 200 day moving average is $134.14. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

