Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 59,400 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 111.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COP opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

