Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 25,000 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $628,750.00.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

