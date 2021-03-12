Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.96. The company had a trading volume of 34,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.34 and a 200 day moving average of $224.43. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

