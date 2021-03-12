Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,317 shares during the period. Danaos makes up about 2.1% of RBF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RBF Capital LLC owned about 4.50% of Danaos worth $23,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAC. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth $88,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaos by 8.4% during the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of DAC traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $878.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

