DAO Maker Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.12 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $66.98 million and $5.12 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00007158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.08 or 0.00459362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00061894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00049166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00068969 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.14 or 0.00540101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00077167 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.