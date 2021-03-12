DAOBet Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.59 million and $10,107.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,308.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $535.97 or 0.00935238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.43 or 0.00323573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028532 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org.

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

