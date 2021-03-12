DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $25,419.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00048181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00643140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 105.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025602 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,273,945,400 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

