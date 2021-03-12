DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Announces Earnings Results

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%.

DarioHealth stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. 686,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.