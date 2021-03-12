Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DAR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.02. 20,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,271. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.