David Day Sells 20,125 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $945,673.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,977,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, David Day sold 7,372 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68.

MGNI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. 2,421,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,050. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $242,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $144,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

