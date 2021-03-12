David Lawee Sells 15,800 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,027,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $35,314,109.40.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $8,882,182.32.

On Monday, December 21st, David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $7,359,655.70.

On Friday, December 18th, David Lawee sold 207,455 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $10,376,899.10.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $61.31 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 25.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 117.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,659 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Lyft by 21.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,946 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

