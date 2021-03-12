David Scott Offer Sells 121,071 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $271,533.60.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 16,560,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,761,000 after purchasing an additional 185,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Flex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,628,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after buying an additional 599,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,623,000 after buying an additional 103,634 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Flex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,243,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 127,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

