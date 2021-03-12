Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DVDCF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

DVDCF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. 435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.16.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

