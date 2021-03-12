DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stake Raised by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

NYSE:DVA opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.42.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

