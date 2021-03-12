DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) & Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Financial Contrast

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

DBV Technologies has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies N/A N/A N/A Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -94.86% -82.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DBV Technologies and Atara Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $14.75 million 39.03 -$172.02 million ($2.33) -2.25 Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$290.98 million ($5.67) -3.00

DBV Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Atara Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DBV Technologies and Atara Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 2 4 3 0 2.11 Atara Biotherapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70

DBV Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.07, suggesting a potential upside of 34.95%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $35.88, suggesting a potential upside of 111.09%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than DBV Technologies.

Summary

DBV Technologies beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and viral diseases, including ATA2271 and ATA3271 for mesothelin; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell lymphomas, as well as ATA188 that are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops ATA2321 for acute myeloid leukemia; ATA230 for cytomegalovirus; ATA368 for HPV; ATA520 for Wilms Tumor 1; and ATA621 for BK and JCV. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, as well as Bayer AG for mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

