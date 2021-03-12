Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

DBTX stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. 2,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,445. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 575,000 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 150,000 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

