Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DBTX. SVB Leerink started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

DBTX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. 2,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,445. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $24.39.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.