Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Shares of DCPH opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

