Deepak Chopra Sells 10,000 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OSI Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.90. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $99.37. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in OSI Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.