DeepOnion One Day Volume Reaches $157.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $157.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0883 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00018204 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,440,119 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

