Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.31 Billion

Analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report sales of $10.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.80 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $37.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.21 billion to $38.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.85 billion to $43.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.49. The stock had a trading volume of 62,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,301. The firm has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $366.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

