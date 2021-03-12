Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

NYSE DE traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $368.03. The company had a trading volume of 33,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,301. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $366.82. The company has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.92 and its 200 day moving average is $264.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

