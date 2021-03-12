Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $375.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Deere & Company traded as high as $366.00 and last traded at $362.13, with a volume of 12323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $361.22.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.