Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Shares Gap Up to $17.65

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $20.01. Delcath Systems shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delcath Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $78.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Delcath Systems by 43.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

