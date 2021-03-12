Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

DLVHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $126.00 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $171.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.62.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

