Denarius Trading Up 20.5% This Week (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Denarius has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $127.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Denarius alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Denarius’ total supply is 7,516,400 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Building upon the original Bitcoin. Denarius features changes such as Stealth Addresses, Native TOR, Cross-Chain Atomic Swaps, Proof of Data, Hybrid MasterNode System (Fortuna Stakes), Encrypted Messaging, Multi-Signature Addresses & Transactions, and Tribus (a new PoW hashing algorithm). A maximum of 10,000,000 D is to be created during the hybrid PoW/PoS lifecycle of 3 years, which then transitions to Proof of Stake (6% APR) entirely after the first 3 years. Denarius also has Proof of Data and IPFS built into the wallet. The wallet runs on all existing Operating Systems and for those who use Coinomi wallet, you can find it there as well. Denarius has a Hybrid MasterNode system named Fortuna Stakes. It aims to have a fair distribution reward system which ensures that all Fortuna Stakes receive the same income over time. Fortuna Stakes reportedly receive 33% of each POW & POS block that is mined. FS/MN Collateral is 5000 D. Tribus (Latin for three) is the Proof of Work hashing algorithm used in Denarius. Tribus consists of three of what it believes to be the most popular and secure cryptography algorithms that were featured in the NIST5: JH, Keccak, and Echo. “

Denarius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.