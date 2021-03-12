Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $19.52. 959,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 819,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 121.95, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 600.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

