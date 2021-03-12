DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra Sells 2,431 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $121,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DMTK stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.38. 19,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,569. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DermTech by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DermTech by 111.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at $4,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DermTech by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

