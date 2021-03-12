Desire Price Tops $0.0011 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Desire has a total market cap of $11,632.31 and $30,714.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Desire has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,635.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,755.97 or 0.03100493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.05 or 0.00383249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $545.30 or 0.00962826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $220.01 or 0.00388464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.00347032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00248518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020928 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

