Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

DESP stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,221. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DESP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

