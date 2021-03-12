Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $15.19. 13,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,221. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

