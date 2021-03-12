Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGFY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE SGFY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,399. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

In other Signify Health news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $333,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,732,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200 in the last 90 days.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

