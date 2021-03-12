Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.67. 58,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,231. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

