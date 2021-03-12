Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on the stock.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,644 ($99.87) on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 64.96 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The stock has a market cap of £26.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.08%.

In related news, insider Cressida Hogg bought 1,150 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, for a total transaction of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

