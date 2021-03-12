Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of ESNT opened at GBX 288 ($3.76) on Monday. Essentra has a 52-week low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 343.40 ($4.49). The company has a market capitalization of £868.84 million and a PE ratio of 180.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 298.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 289.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Essentra’s payout ratio is 3.94%.

In other Essentra news, insider Jon Green sold 3,974 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total value of £11,763.04 ($15,368.49).

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

