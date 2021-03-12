Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.23 ($57.92).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA:DPW traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €44.55 ($52.41). 3,568,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.45.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.