Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.99 ($23.52).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA DTE opened at €16.22 ($19.08) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.76.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.