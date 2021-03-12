Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €24.60 ($28.94) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.99 ($23.52).

Shares of DTE opened at €16.22 ($19.08) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.76. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

