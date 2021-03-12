Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DTEGY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

